Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.27. 713,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,851. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $59.07.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

