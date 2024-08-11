Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 12,180 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,001.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 945,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,795,000 after acquiring an additional 900,285 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 225.7% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 819,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 568,138 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 776,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 146.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after buying an additional 358,047 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,610.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 291,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 280,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS PMAR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,773 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $732.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.