Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,927. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

