Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 93 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $913,752,000 after purchasing an additional 259,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,285 shares of company stock worth $5,871,215 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QCOM stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.73. The firm has a market cap of $183.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

