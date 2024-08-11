Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July makes up approximately 1.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.51% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:FJUL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,264 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $670.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.