Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Klaviyo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Klaviyo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Klaviyo Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Klaviyo stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. 3,488,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan purchased 9,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $250,688.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,688.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 21,766 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $653,415.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,817,598.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,665. Insiders own 53.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 161.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

