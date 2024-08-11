Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kodiak Gas Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of KGS opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.92. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $29.75.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KGS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

