Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Critical Review

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nano Labs and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Nano Labs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Kopin 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kopin has a consensus target price of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 213.06%. Given Kopin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $78.34 million 0.10 -$35.70 million N/A N/A Kopin $39.67 million 2.54 -$19.75 million ($0.42) -2.03

This table compares Nano Labs and Kopin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kopin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nano Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Labs and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A Kopin -125.20% -94.96% -47.24%

Risk & Volatility

Nano Labs has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kopin beats Nano Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Labs

(Get Free Report)

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products. The company's products are used for soldier thermal weapon rifle sights, avionic fixed and rotary wing pilot helmets, armored vehicle targeting systems, and training and simulation headsets; industrial and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.