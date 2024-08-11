Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Koppers also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 304,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.17 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $107,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,845,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $319,850. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

