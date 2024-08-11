Kujira Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $47.59 million and approximately $421,953.65 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.45228262 USD and is down -10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $800,119.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

