Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Posts Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.
Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.45. 469,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,400. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.
About Lamar Advertising
Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.
