Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Posts Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.45. 469,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,400. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

