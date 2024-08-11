LCX (LCX) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LCX (LCX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. LCX has a market capitalization of $103.55 million and approximately $320,991.62 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LCX has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One LCX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LCX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000094 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.