Leerink Partnrs Comments on Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Elevation Oncology Trading Up 7.2 %

ELEV opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 46.22, a current ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELEV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 55.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,509,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

