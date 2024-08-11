Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVS. Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $57.11 on Friday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 45,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 39,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 207,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

