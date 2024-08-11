Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.44) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a market cap of $992.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 202.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 161,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

