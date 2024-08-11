Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.76 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.76), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LBRDA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. 105,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

