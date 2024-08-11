Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIF. Loop Capital raised Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

NASDAQ:LIF traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 230,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,339. Life360 has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Life360 had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Life360 will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Life360 during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the second quarter worth approximately $23,635,000.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

