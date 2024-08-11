LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LFST traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $5.60. 1,994,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $348,567.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $348,567.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $22,395,812.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,932,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,981,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,085,716 shares of company stock worth $23,996,444 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.