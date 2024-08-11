Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.690-0.780 EPS.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.41 million, a PE ratio of -25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LCUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

