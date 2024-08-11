Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.690-0.780 EPS.

Lifetime Brands Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ LCUT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 62,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,626. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $153.41 million, a P/E ratio of -25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

