Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Lowered to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$84.80.

Shares of LNR stock traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$62.64. 371,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,506. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.58. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$56.78 and a 52 week high of C$73.84.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.70 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 10.7076923 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

