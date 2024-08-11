Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

LINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.98. 102,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,516. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $293,867.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

