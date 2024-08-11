Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) PT Lowered to $15.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 98.15% from the company’s previous close.

LIND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.57. 279,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,836. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $405.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.39 million. Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 15,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $119,328.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,961.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 25,294 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $194,510.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 15,953 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $119,328.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 81,333 shares of company stock valued at $608,381 in the last ninety days. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 876,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 490,370 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,877,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,824,000 after buying an additional 268,996 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 116.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 27.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 24.9% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

