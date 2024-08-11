Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.92

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.84 million and $0.92 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,382,731 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,355,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0036597 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

