Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $321.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD stock opened at $281.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.07. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $231.36 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

