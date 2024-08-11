Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $599.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $503.00 to $599.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $551.58. 825,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $562.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

