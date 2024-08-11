Lollybomb Meme Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $35.72 Million (BOMB)

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 92.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market cap of $35.72 million and approximately $435,430.75 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin was first traded on May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00439166 USD and is up 217.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $733,451.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

