LPF Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

LPF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 9.4% of LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LPF Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 832,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,398,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 110,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 81,143 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,816,000 after purchasing an additional 672,872 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,874,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.11. 1,426,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,065. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

