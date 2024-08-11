Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of LUCD stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Lucid Diagnostics
Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.
