Macerich (NYSE:MAC) versus Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Critical Survey

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -8.52% -3.01% -0.99% Apartment Investment and Management -86.84% -33.35% -7.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Macerich and Apartment Investment and Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $881.14 million 3.67 -$274.07 million ($1.56) -9.62 Apartment Investment and Management $198.40 million 6.34 -$166.20 million ($1.18) -7.36

Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Investment and Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Macerich pays out -43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apartment Investment and Management pays out -85.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Macerich has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Apartment Investment and Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Macerich has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Macerich and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 4 2 1 0 1.57 Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Macerich presently has a consensus price target of $14.64, suggesting a potential downside of 2.45%. Given Macerich’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Macerich is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Summary

Macerich beats Apartment Investment and Management on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023).

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.

