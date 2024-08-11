Macquarie Raises Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $122.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Light & Wonder from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNW

Light & Wonder Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LNW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.73. 430,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.