MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Tops $0.35

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, MAGIC has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $92.40 million and $6.79 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



MAGIC Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,308,167 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

