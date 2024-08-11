Manifold Finance (FOLD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,263.43

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $11,263.43 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for $9.92 or 0.00016911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

