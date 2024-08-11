Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MFI. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.36.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

MFI traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.79. 277,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$21.52 and a 12-month high of C$30.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.89.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7709368 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is -676.92%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

