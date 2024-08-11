Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $105.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 234,864.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,762 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $4,676,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

