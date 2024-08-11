Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $105.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.67.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th.
NYSE:VAC opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
