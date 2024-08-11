Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $610.00 Price Target at Stephens

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $650.00 to $610.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $626.64.

MLM traded down $5.43 on Friday, hitting $533.55. 666,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $552.88 and its 200-day moving average is $568.97. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by ($0.31). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

