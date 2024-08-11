Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $610.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $650.00 to $610.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.64.

Shares of MLM traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $533.55. 666,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,337. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $552.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,705,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after buying an additional 523,038 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,802 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 121,941 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 157,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,780,000 after purchasing an additional 77,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

