Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 187.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,745. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,720,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,616,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

