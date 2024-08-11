Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MHH opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

