Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:MHH opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.10.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.