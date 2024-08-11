Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Materion Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $111.66 on Thursday. Materion has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average is $118.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Materion will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Materion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,201,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 687,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,503,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Materion by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 538,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,280,000 after buying an additional 96,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

