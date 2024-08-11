Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Mattel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.96. 2,599,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,157. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Mattel by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 135,209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,487,000 after acquiring an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mattel by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

