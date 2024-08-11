Maxim Group Trims Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price to $65.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.79.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. Celsius has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

