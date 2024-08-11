McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $303.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.00.
MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.
McDonald’s Price Performance
MCD stock opened at $267.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.41 and its 200 day moving average is $271.81. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.
About McDonald’s
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.
