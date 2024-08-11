McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1,215.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.47.

NYSE:MCK traded down $6.36 on Friday, hitting $541.15. 1,742,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,197. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $591.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.58. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $18,703,160. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

