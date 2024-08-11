MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 922,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,168. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MDU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDU Resources Group

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.