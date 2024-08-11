MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues Earnings Results

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 922,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

