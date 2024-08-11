Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 154.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.64. 1,225,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,775. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $153.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.96.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

