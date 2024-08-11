Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.78. The company had a trading volume of 272,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,257. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

