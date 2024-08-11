Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.18. 1,462,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,371. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $269.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

