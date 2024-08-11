MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million.
MGE Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
MGEE stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. 89,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $90.00.
MGE Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.
